Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.12 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

