Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $722,000.

NYSE:PSF opened at $27.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

