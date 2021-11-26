Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

