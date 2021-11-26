Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SAND stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

