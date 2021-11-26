Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

