Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837,225 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,393.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

