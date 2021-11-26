Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,523,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

