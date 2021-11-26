Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,480 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,729.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 240,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 232,092 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,165,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,128,000.

COPX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

