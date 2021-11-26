Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 12,238 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Apollo Investment worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

AINV stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

