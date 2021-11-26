Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,841 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.80% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

