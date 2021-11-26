Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 68,791 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

