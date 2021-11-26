Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,895 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

