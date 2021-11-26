Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

