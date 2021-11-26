Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 706.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.