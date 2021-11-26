Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of RealReal worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RealReal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,392. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.