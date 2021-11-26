Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,675 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

