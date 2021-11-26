Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,962 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,962 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

