Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,239.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

