Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.77. Royal Mail shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

