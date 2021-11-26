Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $87.01 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

