S.Finance (SFG) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14,674.47 and approximately $454,751.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.