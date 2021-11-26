S4 Capital (SFOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S4 Capital (LON: SFOR):

11/11/2021 – S4 Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – S4 Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – S4 Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – S4 Capital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – S4 Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 604 ($7.89). 1,676,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. S4 Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 752.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.98.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

