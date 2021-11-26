Sabre Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 60,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 531% compared to the average daily volume of 9,514 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.6% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 902,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,276. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

