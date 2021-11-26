SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $243,157.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,123,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,532 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.