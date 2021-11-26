SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $167,712.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.84 or 0.01043169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00272637 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

