Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Tops $5.26 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $3,127.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

