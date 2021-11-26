Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.50

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 88397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

