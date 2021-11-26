SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $83,178.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,545.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,258 shares of company stock worth $3,758,474 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

