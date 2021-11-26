Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113,982.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $528,007.65 and approximately $113,982.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.71 or 0.00915515 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars.

