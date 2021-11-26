salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.74. 36,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

