salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

