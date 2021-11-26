Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $21.17 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

