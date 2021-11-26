Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.02 ($36.39).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SZG opened at €27.96 ($31.77) on Friday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($39.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.39 and a 200 day moving average of €28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

