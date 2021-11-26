Savix Market Cap Tops $220,606.82 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Savix has a market cap of $220,606.82 and approximately $7,079.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00007053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 128,843 coins and its circulating supply is 57,891 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

