Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 3.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $95,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

