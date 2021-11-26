Scharf Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

