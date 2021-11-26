Scharf Investments LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.42. 32,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The firm has a market cap of $225.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

