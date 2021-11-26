Scharf Investments LLC Sells 25,730 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kansas City Southern worth $56,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.44. 13,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $185.85 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

