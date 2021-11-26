Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

