Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SLB stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

