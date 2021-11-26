Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

