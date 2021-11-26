Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34). Approximately 285,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 433,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

The company has a market cap of £679.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

