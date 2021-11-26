Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Workday makes up 0.6% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,295,000 after buying an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

WDAY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,646. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.53 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

