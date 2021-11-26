Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.07 on Friday, hitting $462.21. 203,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.