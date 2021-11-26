Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

