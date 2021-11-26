Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is RHS Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 31,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

