Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

