Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,856. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

