Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

