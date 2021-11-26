Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,707 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

